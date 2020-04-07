Dear Editor,
We have lived on Camano Island for 32 years. I realize these are trying times, but I have never seen the citizens of our community be so down and out rude to others. Mainly I am speaking of the fellow citizens treating those who work at our local grocery store in Stanwood.
These hard workers are always trying to help, they are trying to do their best. But I've seen customers be rude and nasty to these employees. It is not their fault we are having to be restricted on supplies.
God love these sweethearts for putting themselves out there serving the public, being exposed to all kinds of germs themselves. Please be kind and thank them for there help and hard work. God bless us all.
Nita Heaphy
Camano Island
