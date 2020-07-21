Dear Editor,
In response to the July 14 letter-writer who cited a God-given right to not wear masks, there are some biblical principles that trump such freedoms.
For one, in its original Old Testament context, the biblical command to “Honor your father and mother” was not addressed to young children, but to the second Exodus generation of older adult children with weak and aging parents, and I think that it can speak to the issue of curtailing our “rights” to protect the elderly and vulnerable. This would be in opposition to those politicians who have suggested that we should sacrifice the elderly for the sake of the economy. Biblically, it should be lives over livelihood, and the New Testament repeatedly calls on the faithful to limit their freedoms and “consider others better than yourselves.”
Secondly, we should take our cues from doctors and scientists rather than politicians. The biblical principle of General Revelation recognizes that even nonbelieving scientists and doctors can investigate God’s world and predict what may happen under certain circumstances. Another Rabbi named Jesus, 200 years before Jesus of Nazareth, standing in the Old Testament Wisdom Tradition, has a chapter on the balance between prayer and using doctors and medicines: “Honor physicians for their services, for the Lord created them; for their gift of healing comes from the Lord Most High … The Lord created medicines out of the earth, and the sensible will not despise them … He who sins against his Maker, will be defiant toward the physician” (Sirach 38:1-15).
Even people in Bible times knew to practice “social distancing” when they came near people with leprosy. The only problem is, with COVID-19 we don’t know who the “lepers” are.
Jan Fekkes
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.