Dear Editor,
Have you ever really, urgently needed medical help at home right away? As a caregiver for my wife, I certainly have, and I know how frightening that can be but also how reassuring it is to know trusted professional help is just moments away with one phone call.
On Feb. 9, Camano residents can continue their historical support of our community by voting to renew our expiring Emergency Medical Services levy. This sound investment in our public safety funds the critical role of emergency medical response by Camano Island Fire and Rescue.
CIFR is a central part of our community, and the majority of their assistance to us is responding to our medical service calls. I have first-hand experience with their prompt, caring responses, professionalism and dedication to their mission of service. I have utmost confidence and trust that, with our continued support, they will be here when we need them.
I urge all our voters to please make yourselves heard and continue our existing levels of support for CIFR Emergency Medical Services by approving the levy renewal. Our community’s lives and well-being depend upon it.
Lee Link
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.