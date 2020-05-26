Dear Editor,
I worked in the Island County court system for more than 20 years, including eight years as Superior Court Administrator and seven years as Chief Deputy to the Island County Clerk. This afforded me the opportunity to get to know Carolyn Cliff, both professionally and personally. As a result, I was pleased when she decided to run for the position being vacated by retiring Superior Court Judge Vickie Churchill. In my opinion, there is not a better qualified candidate.
Whether serving as a Judge Pro Tem in Superior Court or representing her clients, Carolyn impressed me with her meticulous preparation and attention to detail. Additionally, her demeanor both in and out of the courtroom demonstrated her ability to treat all people equally and with respect. Carolyn is serious, direct, highly competent and she also has a great sense of humor. She will be an excellent addition to the bench.
Maggie Lyen
Langley
