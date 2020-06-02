Dear Editor,
Carolyn Cliff is the right choice to replace retiring Island County Superior Court Judge Vicki I. Churchill and deserves support.
First, Cliff is more experienced as a judge than any other candidate, having served more than two decades as a Judge Pro Tem in Island County.
Second, Cliff is dedicated to her clients, putting her legal scholarship to work on their behalf. Many were just regular folks who, through no fault of their own, found themselves in horrendous legal situations. Their often-complex cases required extensive research, top-notch legal skills and dogged perseverance. Cliff frequently prevailed on their behalf.
Third, Cliff is dedicated to helping others through community service, especially our seniors and women needing financial help to achieve their full potential on business.
I first met Cliff in 1983 when we attended and graduated from University of Washington Law School. We reconnected on Whidbey Island where we both had opened law practices. During the 30 years since, I consider Cliff my friend, colleague and mentor. Due to our professional and personal relationships, I have first-hand knowledge of her legal brilliance.
I hope you will join me in voting for Cliff for Superior Court judge.
Jane Seymour
Langley
