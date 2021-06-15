Letter to the editor logo Stanwood

Dear Editor,

Thanks to the more than 100 people who stopped by and brought pet food, litter, supplies and/or monetary donations to the recent shredding event for CASA.

In a year where most fundraisers were canceled, this was particularly meaningful. The Stanwood-Camano community has very thoughtful and giving people, and we would like to thank them all for thinking of CASA.

Gloria Ingraffia

Camano Animal Shelter Association

