Dear Editor,
Thanks to the more than 100 people who stopped by and brought pet food, litter, supplies and/or monetary donations to the recent shredding event for CASA.
In a year where most fundraisers were canceled, this was particularly meaningful. The Stanwood-Camano community has very thoughtful and giving people, and we would like to thank them all for thinking of CASA.
Gloria Ingraffia
Camano Animal Shelter Association
