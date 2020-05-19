Dear Editor,
We need forward thinking leadership, now more than ever.
Helen Price Johnson is just such a leader and will, as our state senator, represent the 10th Legislative District for everyone.
Helen will draw on her 12 years of experience as a county commissioner and as past president of the Washington Association of Counties to serve in the Senate as a voice to restore community health services depleted by COVID-19. She will strengthen rural community health services to address the unique medical challenges of our senior and veteran populations.
Helen will also be our voice in Olympia to address climate change, the district's need for affordable housing, improved education, infrastructure and care for our veterans.
Leaders are not appointed or ordained. Leaders earn the respect and trust of the citizens they represent. Helen Price Johnson has earned the respect and trust of Island County citizens for years, and she will do likewise as our state senator.
Please join me in supporting Helen Price Johnson for state senator from the 10th Legislative District.
Bob Wolters
Langley
