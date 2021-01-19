Dear Editor,
We live in dynamic times. This February, we will be asked to vote to approve an Emergency Medical Services levy to allow Camano Island Fire and Rescue to continue to serve at the same level that was approved in 2015.
About 70% of all calls the department responds to are medical, and 100% of the funds generated by this levy go to support the medical services of CIFR. Now, perhaps more than ever, we need to ensure that the medical services provided by CIFR are fully funded. Please join me in voting to approve the EMS levy in February.
Barbara Libby
Camano Island
