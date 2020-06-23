Dear Editor,
I have known Carolyn Cliff for more than 20 years, both as her client and friend. As a co-founder of Nichols Brothers Boat Building on Whidbey Island, I worked with her through the years and came to really appreciate her keen intellect, honesty and direct approach to issues. She always gave me great legal advice.
As a judge, I know she will be fair, just and tough at the same time — she has demonstrated that already as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem for the past several years.
We are fortunate to have someone with Cliff's experience and integrity running for Island County Superior Court judge. I encourage you to vote for her in November.
Matt Nichols
Freeland
