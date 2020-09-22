Dear Editor,
I support Carolyn Cliff as a Superior Court judge because she is an excellent attorney and judge pro tem who cares about the law and the citizens of Island County. By electing Cliff to serve on the bench, our community will greatly benefit from her 30 years of experience as an attorney and 20 years of experience as a judge pro tem.
As an attorney in Island County, I often represent juveniles. I admire Cliff's ability to communicate effectively with young people who usually are quite stressed and nervous about appearing in court. She always conveys a calm demeanor and a willingness to listen. She takes time to explain to them the legal process and her decisions in words they can understand.
Cliff's knowledge and skills as an attorney have enabled her to become an effective judge pro tem. She knows our community and what resources are available to those appearing before her. Her track record makes it clear she will be a terrific Superior Court judge, and she deserves our votes.
Sara Andrews
Coupeville
