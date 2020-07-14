Dear Editor,
I am a professor with Pacific University in Oregon. I joined the Whidbey community in the fall 2018. For the last two years, I have been conducting wildlife research on Whidbey Island through Pacific University. I was smitten from the start not only by the unique beauty of this area but also by the warmth of the residents. I learned when asked, “How are you?” on walks in the parks or along the beaches is not a simple civility. You had best have a sincere answer: “Fine” will not cut it.
During many of these walks, I continued to run into Carolyn Cliff, who is now running for Island County Superior Court Judge. After an introduction at a community event, a friendship developed, and my walks now often include Cliff and her standard poodle, Yuki. She quickly became my “go to” person for all things Whidbey and Camano. Carolyn Cliff has a breadth of knowledge not just in the legal system — she knows us, the Island County community. Cliff exemplifies the kind of public service and engagement you hope for your elected officials.
I urge you to support Carolyn Cliff for Island County Superior Court judge.
Heide Island
Coupeville
