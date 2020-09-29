Dear Editor,
I support Carolyn Cliff as Island County Superior Court judge.
Cliff is well known to the local legal community and has practiced law locally for many years, including in the very court in which she would preside. She is well-grounded in the subject matter and types of cases that constantly appear on that court docket. That is an asset. Also, practicing members of the local legal community can observe and learn about a fellow lawyer from many perspectives. That is, get to know their true character and legal prowess. Accordingly, Cliff is known to us as very knowledgeable, well-prepared, honest and honorable.
In addition, a judge’s local knowledge can be valuable when deciding local issues. But a judge’s decision must be based upon the applicable law and proven facts, not upon local connections. Cliff will focus on relevant law; she will not be influenced by local connections.
Please vote for Carolyn Cliff. She will be an admirable Superior Court judge.
Joan McPherson
Coupeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.