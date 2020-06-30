Dear Editor,
I endorse judicial candidate Carolyn Cliff. I was a Seattle law firm’s pro bono attorney, director of the Access to Justice Institute at Seattle University and served five years on the State Access to Justice Board. I was the director of Whidbey’s Volunteer Lawyer Program. I have much trial experience.
Carolyn Cliff understands court procedures are intimidating. She supports funding for a court facilitator and a commissioner to give more time to proceedings involving unrepresented people. She has provided free legal aid.
Carolyn Cliff has practiced law in Island County since 1989. She has served as a Superior Court Commissioner and a Pro Tem Judge. Island County is different from King County, and the problems of residents here are different. Carolyn Cliff is the more qualified candidate for Island County Superior Court.
Christine Crowell
Langley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.