Dear Editor,
Our judicial system is a cornerstone of our democracy, and thus the important role of judges cannot be overstated. I have known Carolyn Cliff for more than two decades and know she will make an excellent Superior Court judge for Island County.
I first met Cliff when she needed an estate planner for a complex situation she was handling for a client. Through that experience and subsequent ones, I have seen firsthand the qualities Cliff will offer as a judge: She does her homework and is always prepared — but is smart enough to know when she needs an expert. She is straightforward, personable and very caring — an attribute not always seen in a litigator but one that endears her to her clients. She approaches situations and people in a fair, unbiased manner. I am confident her judicial decisions will be based on the law, not her personal biases.
Carolyn Cliff is the right choice for Island County Superior Court Judge No. 2.
Christy Newman
Clinton
