Dear Editor,
During my tenure with Island County, working as a counselor, I was a part of the Drug Court team and was able to observe and work with Carolyn Cliff when she was serving as judge pro tem.
I found her to be an intelligent, compassionate and caring person, well-suited to be seated on the bench. I would definitely recommend voting for her.
Tim McManus
Coupeville
