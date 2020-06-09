Dear Editor,
Any number of people go to law school and pass the bar examination, Carolyn Cliff did that. Any number of lawyers are invited to join an established firm while others open an independent practice. Cliff has done both.
Cliff knows the law and has invaluable life experience. She understands that consequences are attached to poor decisions. It is this combination that is part of what makes her so qualified to be Superior Court Judge for Island County.
It is not, however, what sets her apart from other lawyers and other candidates. Cliff understands context and compassion are ingredients to applying law and finding justice. Cliff will be a superior judge, in every sense of the word.
Barbara Benway
Coupville
