Dear Editor,
We are lucky to have a truly outstanding candidate for Island County Superior Court judge in the upcoming election.
In my 30 years working in the criminal justice system and as an Island County Court appointed special advocate, I have had many opportunities to observe judges. Carolyn Cliff's experience and demeanor are of the highest caliber.
She has prepared herself through education and professional experience, including serving for over 20 years in the Island County Superior Court as judge pro tem. She knows the system and players and would hit the ground running. She is experienced in criminal, civil and child welfare cases. She is meticulous in her preparation and ensures procedures are dignified and fair for all.
Her experience in Island County will be of particular importance as both of our Superior Court judges are retiring. Cliff will provide important institutional memory and stability to a key community institution.
I'm thankful Carolyn Cliff is stepping up to this level of public service. I hope you will join me in supporting her.
Janice O'Mahony
Langley
