Dear Editor,
I’ve read with interest letters by folks supporting Carolyn Cliff for Island County Superior Court Judge to replace retiring Judge Vicki Churchill.
Without exception, they all mention how Cliff is fair, thorough and honest. That is my experience, too. As owner of Hanson’s Building Supply on Whidbey Island, over the years I have retained Cliff's legal services, always with great success.
I believe her attributes and extensive experience as a Pro Tem judge will make her a really good judge. Cliff has my support, and I urge others to support her, too.
Vic Hanson
Langley
