Dear Editor,
With 20 years as an active judge pro tem and 30 years as a practicing attorney in Island County, Carolyn Cliff’s judicial experience is unmatched. With both Superior Court judges retiring, that experience counts more than ever.
I have been a practicing attorney in Island County for more than 20 years. I began as a staff lawyer for a federal court judge, where I learned that effective service as a judge requires particular abilities — and Cliff has the right judicial temperament.
She has shown she has the ability to:
- Be fair and impartial — a judge’s primary responsibility.
- Establish a courtroom as a place of courtesy, respect and decorum.
- Do meticulous homework and come to court prepared.
- Render decisions based upon the record on that particular matter, not from any previous personal connections with either attorneys or litigants.
Cliff is an outstanding member of our community and exactly the right person to sit on our county’s Superior Court.
Alice L. Blanchard
Langley
