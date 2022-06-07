...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The election campaigns for Island County Commissioner, District 3, deserve the attention of all citizens of Island County.
Our local government makes decisions that affect us all. We elect people to represent us and to intelligently address current problems but also to be visionaries who look to the future. It is not realistic to expect anyone who holds office to immediately solve all issues, but to at least examine them with a path to solutions in mind. It is important that any office holder dedicate themselves to representing all voters in their districts, not just engage in mindless favoritism.
We have seen clearly how destructive demonizing any group of people can be. It alienates people from one another, builds hostility without consideration and erodes attempts at compromise. We have all faced enormous challenges in recent years, and we have challenges ahead of us. We all need to be participants in finding the best path to resolution.
As an Island County voter, I am asking each commissioner candidate to commit to running civil and respectful campaigns. That means no school-yard bullying techniques, no childish name-calling, no lying or mudslinging. These are not viable paths to solving our problems.
I am also calling on my fellow islanders to demand that those who intend to hold public office prove themselves. If any candidate resorts to underhanded campaigning, we should remind them to focus on the issues. Don’t be timid about calling them out if they do engage in techniques that demean our system of government. Let them know that we, the people, demand better.
I look forward to seeing each candidate state their commitment to running civil and respectful campaigns. If they are unwilling to make that statement, they do not deserve to represent us.
