The police blotter in the Stanwood Camano News makes interesting and educational reading. In just 13 days, Oct. 6-19, we who live on Crestview Drive, about a half-mile of paved 25 mph road, were subject to four dodgy issues that required a call to the sheriff:
An open door and possible house prowl.
A stranger caught on camera standing on porch and walking around house.
Stolen flowers and moved statues.
A stranger entering a yard and removing items.
Now, extrapolating this small sample to a year is perilous, but it could mean that there are on the order of 100 calls per year, or about one every third day. Numerous issues concerning illegal housing, septic and waste disposal and burning violations, disturbances requiring the arrival of medic, fire and or police, and speeding on our street have occurred repeatedly over at least the last five years that I have lived on this street. We have families with small children and a lot of retired folks who use Crestview Drive regularly for exercise.
We have a super code enforcement officer, John Brazier, however, he has gone about as far as he can legally go in issuing various citations and delivering warnings. Our Island County commissioner and the county prosecutor know full well what is going on but do not seem to be able to correct this egregious situation.
So far, only a couple of us have made much noise about this. I hope that other voices might be added and that we may see some resolution of this issue soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.