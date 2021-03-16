Dear Editor,
I applaud the March 9 article about dog issues on Camano.
My one concern is that it did not mention penalties for owners who allow their dogs to run loose. Loose dogs are becoming an increasingly serious problem. I would recommend that the animal control officer patrol the trails through the parks and hand out citations for those whose dogs are off-leash.
We often hesitate to use these trails due to the many off-leash dogs we've encountered. It is unfair that the owners of these dogs inhibit the enjoyment of our parks by others in the general public, and this must be addressed by animal control. The only way to do this is for the animal control officer to walk the trails and enforce the county's leash law.
Andrea Vaughan
Camano Island
