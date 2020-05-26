Dear Editor,
As a high school softball coach for more than 15 years, the absence of a spring sports season is a difficult adjustment. Coaching student athletes is more than a job for me; it's a passion. I enjoy watching them mature on and off the field.
For some, sports are an outlet to escape daily stress, for others sports might be the motivation to get them to school and turn in assignments. No matter the athlete, they now have a void where a season filled with memories, traditions, goals and achievements should be. The seniors also were not able to demonstrate to the younger teammates good leadership, strong work ethic and what it takes to go after goals, set school records or pass down traditions. One lesson to be learned this spring is you never know what tomorrow may bring so embrace today with joy and appreciation.
Still, as a parent of a senior athlete who will be competing at the collegiate level, I can only describe this spring as a rollercoaster ride. With the NCAA allowing current college athletes to retain a year of eligibility, the recruiting process was unique. One school said there were no longer roster spots available. Another said there were now no scholarships available. How many athletes could have received an offer to play at a college but didn’t due to COVID-19?
I have no doubt that the class of 2020 and all those affected by this spring staying at home will either have their time to shine or at the very least have learned to appreciate the moments as they come. Don’t wait for tomorrow or even next season. At some point, hopefully soon, we can all return to normal. I look forward to hearing “Let’s play ball!”
Cheryln Schander
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.