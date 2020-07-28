Dear Editor,
Dave Paul is a champion of education. He is the father of a teenage daughter and son, and he has dedicated his life to the education of children and young adults.
Dave Paul has represented all the residents of the 10th Legislative District during his first term and has developed a reputation for listening and working across party lines. I hope you will join me in returning Dave Paul to the state House for another two years.
Art Huffine
Oak Harbor
