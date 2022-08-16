Dear Editor,
I am concerned about the dike north of Stanwood and for area farms and residents of the city.
My grandfather, Peter Logen, used to patrol the ditches and dike on foot with his shovel and was involved with Snohomish County Drainage District #7 to make sure our farm, other farms and the cities of Stanwood and East Stanwood, were protected.
Drainage District #7 still exists as well as the dikes, but it is severely underfunded. Farmers pay the Drainage District's operating costs even though Stanwood residents also benefit. Rising sea levels are impacting the dikes and the ability to drain the protected land. New development around Stanwood has affected the Drainage District by creating more run-off from the developed properties, resulting in a two-sided threat to the farms and residents protected by the dikes.
From what I have read in the media, all the governmental agencies, including Stanwood, Drainage District #7, Snohomish County and the state, are all saying that flooding the city is not their problem or they cannot do anything about possible flooding.
Think about what would happen — the farmers in a flood would lose crops and the use of their land until sometime after the dike was repaired. The residents of Stanwood in the flood plain could lose homes and businesses. The sewer and stormwater systems would likely be overwhelmed.
Our governmental representatives need to step up now. This is a $6 million problem now, but the cleanup and repairs following a major flood could easily be 10 times that cost.
The entirety of the area that drains to the north of Stanwood and impacts the Drainage District #7 needs to be included in Drainage District #7 so that there is sufficient funding to maintain the ditches and dikes.
Lynn Logen
Stanwood
