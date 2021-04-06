Dear Editor,
In reference to your March 30 front-page article about Highway 532 traffic through Stanwood, I believe one of the reasons westbound traffic is so slow is that too many people are allowing two and three cars to cut in at a time.
Because of that, more people are using the side roads knowing someone will let them in. If the light is red and you want to let one person in, that would work better. When the light is green, go.
Irene Nelson
Camano Island
