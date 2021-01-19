Dear Editor,
If you have never had occasion to call 911 for EMS, you are most fortunate. However, the risk is high that at some point, each of us will have cause to call on them, whether for illness or injury.
Camano is blessed with excellent EMS personnel, and it is critical that we support them by passage of February’s upcoming Camano Island Fire and Rescue EMS Levy. This is not a new tax, but a renewal of the 2015 levy. About 70% of all CIFR calls are for EMS response. And with the growth of our population, those calls continue to become more numerous. And 100% of the EMS levy goes to maintaining the current level of service, covering EMS staffing, training, supplies and services.
Furthermore, the levy is for only 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Please support our community by supporting our remarkable CIFR EMS responders. Support the continuation of this EMS levy. You never know when your health or your life will depend on it.
Rhonda Paulson
Camano Island
