Now that the U.K. and some other European countries are ending their COVID-19 restrictions, America must do the same immediately.
COVID is probably going to be declared endemic at some point soon. Everyone will eventually get it, vaccinated or not. Like with the cold and flu, we'll have COVID as a seasonal virus.
With three vaccines, plus natural immunity from exposure and recovery, attempting to stop an endemic virus is medical madness and a fool's errand. These attempts must end now.
One reason why we haven't ended all of the restrictions is because some people's methods of avoiding exposure to this virus are turning into a neurological disorder, similar to OCD. I honestly understand your concern, but other people's livelihoods don't stop when your fear of something begins. Mankind cannot live and prosper this way.
To every concerned person reading this: If you're worried of dying from a virus with a high survivability rate, then stay home.
To every healthy, able-bodied person who isn't working: It's time to get up, find a job, and stop depending on government welfare payments. Be responsible and independent.
To the federal government: End these oppressive mandates that have ruined countless livelihoods and stained our society.
Finally, we demand that our individual rights and liberties be returned so the real leaders of this country, The American people, can start living once again as a free society.
