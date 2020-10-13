Dear Editor,
Let's bring fresh new leadership to Island County government by electing Dan Evans as county commissioner for District 2. A highly respected insurance professional, Evans serves clients countywide. He knows both Whidbey and Camano islands well and shares our values. He is raising his four daughters here.
Evans has been drafted to run by Republicans and Democrats. We are seeking friendly, welcoming and constructive leadership in District 2. Dan will bring a bold but constructive, friendly and welcoming approach to county governance. And he'll work constructively with fellow commissioners.
Evans' platform is impressive. He's committed to protecting and enhancing the quality of life we treasure. He'll seek expanded employment opportunities and better paying jobs.
Evans will work to preserve our fisheries, woodlands and pristine beaches. The magnificent parks of Whidbey and Camano have no better friend. He'll address aggressively the need for more affordable housing options that do not add to our property tax burden or compromise the quality of existing neighborhoods. And he'll support law enforcement by pushing to add three new deputies, one for each district.
Patrick Kennicott
Camano Island
