Dear Editor,
I support Carolyn Cliff for Superior Court Judge Position 2. Cliff has been a part-time court commissioner or judge Pro Tem for nearly 25 years.
As an attorney, I have practiced in front of her in truancy court (kids not going to school), dependency court (state has taken parents’ kids), District Court criminal calendars, and Superior Court juvenile court. In all these matters, Cliff has respected all parties, listened, and explained her decisions well. I can attest to her fairness, legal acuity, thoroughness, and extraordinary people skills.
New judges have a steep learning curve. Carolyn Cliff has an advantage because of her substantial experience making decisions on the limited information provided. Judges never get to have as much information about a case as they would like. That can be a difficult adjustment for new judges.
Decisions regarding admissibility of evidence or trial procedure must be made on the spot. It’s a high-stakes, high-stress situation. Judges must be comfortable with making decisions that impact people’s lives. I believe that Cliff has demonstrated that she makes decisions that are fair and equitable.
Carolyn Cliff’s experience making judicial decisions for more than two decades gives her a critical edge.
Margot Carter
Oak Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.