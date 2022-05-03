...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Highest wind far southwest
part.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Someone needs to address it. The anonymity, the disembodied unsocial social media feedback loop of downward spiraling negativity that begets an exquisite, exultant snarky sourness just because it does.
It is not what made America great.
There is an indulgence, a narcotic seduction to it. Like drowning in a pool of pure warm, sweet honey.
We are human, so we are all likely at some point to have moods. We get mad at each other sometimes simply because it is easier than facing our own truth.
We are weary sometimes. Disappointed in the world. Wishing the past were different in 20/20 hindsight. Waking up with a regret on our mind from long ago that we can’t now do anything about except take it out on somebody.
I think many of us voted against the school levy because we were using the school district as a straw man effigy to set on fire and dance around to feel better.
In the process, what have we done? We toilet-papered our children’s future. Our future. We sprayed black paint all over the concept that we might be a community. We might as well have put a snarky laughing emoji on our tall smokestack where we display our civic spirit.
We may have years before the next vote — years in which to privately consider what wisdom there is in putting any considerations above our sense of responsibility to community building and the future of America in our little part of it. We can’t get away from it. It is there as our history. But what of the future? We are the leaders we have been waiting for. We have given ourselves a wake-up call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.