Dear Editor,
I have been doing some research on the 10th Legislative District House race, and I have been impressed by Greg Gilday’s background and suggested policies on homelessness. I have lived in the district for 30 years.
Gilday has stressed addressing homelessness as one of his priorities once elected. He has suggested providing strong state support for cities that have successful embedded social worker or navigator programs. Ways that the state can do this are by providing more detox and treatment facilities, diversion programs and more transitional housing for those who complete treatment.
Gilday is a husband, father, attorney and our best option to represent us in the state Legislature. I believe he has the ability to work cohesively with others in the Legislature to pass common-sense solutions regarding this important issue. It is crucial that we elect individuals with pragmatic solutions to address issues that are most important to us in the 10th District and across the state. That is why I am voting for Greg Gilday for state representative.
Billye Brooks-Sebastiani
Arlington
