Dear Editor,
We are living in unique times. Lawlessness has seemingly consumed the streets of Seattle. I am deeply concerned that Seattle-driven policies will make their way into the 10th Legislative District. We cannot afford such policies. For the health and safety of our families and future generations, we must elect candidates who will stand up for the priorities and values held by our communities.
Greg Gilday is committed to speak and stand on our behalf against the lawlessness and radical policies of Seattle. As a husband and father, he understands the importance of protecting the values that make up our communities. Greg will make sure government is smarter and more compassionate.
It is with great confidence that I vote for Greg Gilday for state representative for the 10th Legislative District. We need representation in Olympia that will fight for our values.
Ana Brugman
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.