Dear Editor,
I have lived and worked in Island and Skagit counties since 1994. Having served as a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years and spending over nine years as a law enforcement executive with the Island County Sheriff’s Office, I know how critical it is to have state representatives that are engaged, informed and involved.
Gilday is extremely thoughtful, professional and knowledgeable. During times like this, we need selfless people like him who are committed to putting the needs of his constituents first.
I urge you to support and vote for Greg Gilday for state representative.
Kelly Mauck
Camano Island
