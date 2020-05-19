Dear Editor,
As everyone knows, these are indeed unique and trying times. But there is some good news — former County Commissioner Angie Homola is seeking to be our state representative in Olympia.
I’ve know Angie for a long time and can assure you she’s just what we need now and tomorrow.
She’s a candidate for people's interests and a hard worker with energy, attention to detail and a bandwidth that’s truly astounding.
I marveled at her accomplishments while I served on the Island County Planning Commission. She mastered that voluminous and complex county budget, helped steer us through that 2009 recession, quieted the guns in the Deer Lagoon area and even adopted novel and concrete resolutions to address climate change.
In these divided times with unbalanced special-interest influence, we need her inspiration, tenacity and skills to get things done for the people of our legislative district.
Best of all, she’s a tenacious fighter for our environment and a licensed architect who recently completed a master's degree in Environmental Policy.
Her quest within the political arena is motivated by a desire to represent people, not special interests. I can assure you, she’s the real deal.
Let’s give her a seat in our state Legislature.
Dean Enell
South Whidbey Island
