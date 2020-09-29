Dear Editor,
I am a lifelong resident of Whidbey Island. I am endorsing Damian Greene for Island County commissioner. I feel integrity in a politician is vital, especially for the duties and responsibilities they have as a commissioner.
Greene embodies this virtue. For years, he has worked diligently on the South Whidbey School Board to bring about vital change on behalf of the students. Integrity is what is most needed and should be a key ingredient in what we expect in our politicians. Without it, it becomes a recipe for lack of character and thus results in failed duty to the voter.
A vote for Damian Greene is a vote for integrity. In him you will have a fine commissioner for District 1 and all of Island County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.