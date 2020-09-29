Dear Editor,
In the Air Force, our three core values begin with "Integrity First," above all else. So that’s extremely important to me, as it should be to you.
I've known Damian Greene most of his life. Moreover, I've known his family as one of the most rock solid I've ever known anywhere. His oldest brother has been one of my closest friends in life. I knew his father as a great man, who taught his kids the value of education and hard work, as well as the virtues of honesty and integrity, as the keys to a successful life.
That, my friends, is the Damian Greene you would elect as your next Island County commissioner.
As an independent business owner on South Whidbey, a three-term member of the local school board, and an engineer for BNSF Railway, he’s faced and mastered countless big budget and other critical leadership issues. As he’s done as a school board member, and whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, Greene is that person who will take the time to talk to you about what's bothering you. He listens, and then acts.
Please vote on Nov. 3 for Damian Greene to be your next county commissioner.
Dennis Hunsinger
Langley
