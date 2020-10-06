Dear Editor,
I would like to give a shout out for Damian Greene, who’s campaigning for Island County commissioner.
I’ve personally known Greene for more than 25 years. In my experience, he’s extremely trustworthy, will listen without prejudging, will share his ideas without worry of ownership and will work tirelessly for the greater good of this county.
His private insurance business, volunteer organization leadership, professional occupation as a locomotive engineer as well as his elected experience on the South Whidbey School Board places him as someone who understands budgets, timelines and social and environmental responsibilities.
This county — where he grew up and has raised his family — is in need of someone who cares about our environment, wants to conserve our natural resources and wants to make sure that the focus begins with everyone’s health and safety (needs) before we try to fund things that we’d like to have (wants).
Make sure you vote for the candidates of your choice, and I hope Damian Greene is one of them.
Albin Bartlett
Oak Harbor
