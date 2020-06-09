Dear Editor,
After a weekend of protests in the big cities, I am in the "no growth" camp for Stanwood. Why would I want more sprawl or high-density housing and the accompanying problems. Right now, nobody is drawn here to protest anything. The theory given to me way back when, is, if you put one rat in a box it gets along, but as you put more in, they fight and eventually start to eat each other.
Bill Severson
Stanwood
