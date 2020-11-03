So excited to see the article about the future completion of Hamilton Landing Park. I recently wrote a letter about the future plans for downtown Stanwood, which I'm hoping will also come to fruition. When this park is completed, it will draw people from everywhere to our area.
In this time of COVID-19, I know money is tight and it might be a stretch for Stanwood to get a facelift. But long-term, if we make Stanwood an inviting place to visit to eat and shop it would be so beneficial. A real destination place that people will want to return to or even visit when looking for someplace to go with a welcoming vibe.
Having a plaza encourages people to park, shop, eat and feel welcome and enjoy our community spirit. The farmers market is an example of this. We have so much to offer with our varied natural beauty, but a drive-through downtown doesn't represent the best we can achieve. I would like to see articles about how we can input recommendations to make this happen. Go Stanwood.
Joyce Renee Lewis
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.