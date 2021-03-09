Dear Editor,
I’m writing about an amazing accomplishment. Last spring, COVID-19 required the Stanwood-Camano School District to immediately switch out its curricula and delivery methods. A drastic change that itself had to keep changing as different COVID phases cycled.
Normally, it takes months, if not years, of planning to achieve what the district had to do overnight. It’s hard to even imagine the hours and anguish on the part of all involved. Certainly, the processes and outcomes weren’t perfect; how could they be under the circumstances? But still a miracle in terms of speed of change, responsiveness to kids, and making the best out of a bad situation.
Simultaneously, beautiful new high school buildings were built with all the attending complexities and logistics associated with a major construction effort. The project has come in on budget and on time (based on the modified schedule approved by the School Board prior to COVID).
My hat goes off to retiring superintendent Jean Shumate for her leadership and dedication, to the teachers and staff who have been creatively battling their way through the morass, and to all those parents who patiently supported their efforts. The capital projects leadership of Liz Jamieson and Gary Platt also deserves a ton of credit. Congrats to voters as well, as evidenced by the passing of levies every year and the $147.5 million bond for new buildings. It’s great to live in a community that values education.
Chad Lewis
Camano Island
