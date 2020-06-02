Dear Editor,
We have an exceptional candidate running this year for state senator in the 10th District: Helen Price Johnson. If I were to list the qualifications I would want in a senator representing our district, she would fulfill every one.
Price Johnson is experienced. She has been our Island County commissioner for the past three terms. She came into office during the recession as the county's first woman elected commissioner. She worked with both state-wide and regional boards and served as president of Washington Association of Counties, invaluable and exceptional experiences for a new state senator to bring to office.
Her work speaks loudly regarding her accomplishments and readiness to bring our rural area needs to the state level. As a commissioner, she looked at the whole picture on individual issues and made every effort to find solutions amenable to most. Some of her top concerns are healthcare, education, environment, homelessness, affordable housing, small business, veterans and rural area needs. She understands that concerns of constituents are multifaceted and often have many implications. She will work for solutions that are good for all of us.
We are fortunate to have such a well prepared, concerned and knowledgeable candidate. Join me in electing Price Johnson as senator.
Jane Jaehning
Oak Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.