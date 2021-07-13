Dear Editor,
The American public has been gutted by ignorance of what constitutes sedition and what constitutes insurrection.
The Constitution both describes these actions and proscribes the punishment. Gutless politicians fearing for their political lives have ignored these constitutional mandates for action.
Article 1, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution describes in detail how the House and the Senate set their own rules of membership and patriotic performance, ejecting members when necessary for sedition and insurrection activities. This has happened in history just about the time of the Civil War and should be happening now.
Republican Sen. Kevin McCarthy, leader of these complicit senators, and his cohorts of complicit leaders, as well as many in both the House and Senate who have aided and abetted seditious and insurrectionist activities and persona, need to be removed from office.
Those additional co-seditionists are Republicans Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, Tommy Tuberville, John Kennedy and Rick Scott. There are many others in many States who in office in both House and Senate have aided and abetted the seditionist and insurrection activities. Some in the state of Washington have supported these activities by voting to frustrate the investigation and prosecution of these miscreants including, Donald Trump.
Read your Constitution. Ask why the truth is being frustrated.
Hold your senators and representatives accountable.
