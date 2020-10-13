Dear Editor,
As Island County commissioner, Angie Homola listened to my concerns. Each time I contacted her about issues affecting our community, Homola strived to address those concerns.
During the recession, she helped Island County move forward, despite the drastic reductions in funding. What I like about Homola is her eagerness to address the problems the county faced by researching and understanding the facts and then doing something about them. Thanks to Homola, Island County didn’t falter during the recession and our quality of life remained intact.
Now I will vote for Homola for state House representative to preserve our quality of life. She has demonstrated her willingness to work for constituents.
Homola will look at problems from a well-rounded perspective and through studying, understanding and evaluating the issues. She will find solutions that maintain and improve our quality of life.
Angie Homola deserves our vote to represent the 10th Legislative District. She knows how to get things done.
Val Schroeder
Camano Island
