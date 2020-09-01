Dear Editor,
This year, in Washington’s 10th District, Angie Homola is the candidate to pick for state House Position 1.
Homola has proven herself to be a leader who thinks out of the box to find creative solutions. She puts her money where her mouth is.
When Island County was faced with a budget shortfall, as a commissioner she donated a portion of her salary toward county services. She is so committed to the protection of our environment that as lifelong learner, she recently completed a master’s degree in environmental law and policy. As a registered architect, she will be invaluable in helping the Legislature understand the needs in repair and maintenance of our state’s infrastructure.
I encourage all who wish to be well-informed voters to examine Homola’s positions. Please do the research, and then vote as I will, for Angie Homola.
John Colby Stone
Coupeville
