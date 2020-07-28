Dear Editor,
As a health care provider and educator, I rely on facts and forums to get to know the candidates. After watching an Indivisible Whidbey interview of the four Democratic candidates competing for this seat, I observed a marked disparity. As voters we want elected officials who are sharp, knowledgeable about the job, and extremely energetic. Angie Homola prevails.
I urge voters to look closely at all candidates. But we need someone who can be effective in Olympia, has an architect’s attention to detail for solving problems and implementing effective plans. Angie Homola demonstrates a unique ability to fulfill this need.
Jeffrey Davis
Oak Harbor
