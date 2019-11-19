Dear Editor,
We are shaped by our environment. The closer we are to events, the more importance they gain in our minds. A six-car pile-up in Langley would no doubt elicit our sympathy, but not the concern most of us would feel if the same thing happened at Terry’s Corner on Camano.
Camano Islanders often feel under-represented in our county government. It's a huge relief to have one of our commissioners live on Camano Island. Janet St. Clair doesn’t just hear about our concerns from far away, she lives with them because she lives here, too. We are lucky to have her.
Most of our county governance takes place on Whidbey Island. It is a grueling commute to work no matter how you look at it. Inclement weather compounds the difficulty. Right now, anyone who wishes to participate in our county governance must be willing to take on this additional burden. So the deck is stacked in favor of candidates who live on Whidbey, leaving Camano perpetually under-represented.
I would like to start some discussions about providing a part-time housing allowance to any county commissioner who lives on Camano. This may seem like talking out of both sides of my mouth, but I am not suggesting a full-time residence change. I am suggesting that unless we develop a way to inject more parity into the process, we will rarely find a candidate willing to make the sacrifice necessary to both absorb the culture of Camano and represent us on Whidbey. It is a win for both parties on Camano.
The Board of County Commissioners are debating on the county budget. A change like this would be a new budget item — small but important. I will be asking for this parity adjustment in my public input to our commissioners. If not for 2020, then let’s begin the discussion next year.
Barbara Libby
Camano Island
