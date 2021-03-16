Dear Editor,
There was a letter in support of HR1 — a federal bill dealing with voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics — in the March 2 edition of the Stanwood Camano News. HR1 is a huge attack on America's election process.
The bill scraps countless security measures that help prevent fraud, such as voter ID. Removing this makes it easy for illegal immigrants to vote, which is completely unconstitutional.
To vote in our elections, you must be at least 18 and be a U.S. citizen. Only legal American citizens should be allowed to vote. Plain and simple.
These laws are not racist barriers that impact communities of color. In reality, these laws are crucial in ensuring that our elections are fair, secure and transparent. HR1 reeks of a partisan, radical leftist plot to keep future elections permanently in their favor by scrapping voter ID and registering millions of illegal immigrants to vote. Free, fair and secure elections will be a thing of the past if this atrocious bill becomes law.
Dan Bradley
Camano Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.