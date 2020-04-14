Dear Editor,
As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, in Washington we have outstanding leadership from Gov. Jay Inslee. A stay-at-home order was issued by Inslee on March 23, one of the first such orders in the country.
We are experiencing the benefits of that early emergency proclamation: the “curve” In Washington state appears to be flattening, ahead of predictions and well ahead of any other state in the country. “Social distancing” has paid off in saving lives.
Inslee recognizes the importance of working as a team. He brings knowledgeable people to news conferences, allowing them to answer questions for which they have expertise and experience. This is in sharp contrast to leaders who wish to be experts in every area and are ill-prepared to carry out that role.
The responsibilities of a governor in this pandemic are immense and far-reaching. Inslee addresses issues of economic decline that affect every individual in our state, families adapting to distance learning while schools are closed, and ways that large and small businesses can survive. He listens to diverse groups, such as parents, business leaders and economists, while working with all levels of government and leading a state with a population of over seven million people.
Inslee shows respect and honor to the high office he is holding, serving with integrity and humility. During the Democratic debates, a comment was made that “Inslee was always polite.” How welcome that politeness is when we hear the unpleasant, shameful remarks made by leaders in many branches of government.
The Democrat National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 17-20. Is there any way we can bring back Inslee as a candidate for president of the United States? He is living exemplary leadership.
Carol Curtis
Camano Island
