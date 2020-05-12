Dear Editor,
In the April 28 edition of the Stanwood Camano News, there was an article about Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney saying that he wouldn't enforce Gov. Jay Inslee's shutdown order.
This prompted our governor to say "we can't have individual law enforcement officers arbitrarily decide which laws they are going to enforce and which laws they are not going to enforce."
What a concept. Too bad our state's chief executive officer as well as our chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, don't follow their own dictates on this.
Inslee and Ferguson promote sanctuary status in our state and cities and prevent our state's law officers from assisting in enforcing numerous Congress-passed laws on illegal immigration. This hypocrisy clearly shows their position that laws should be followed only when they adhere to their political beliefs.
So Inslee and Ferguson, if you want Sheriff Fortney to follow laws, set a better example.
Ron Manz
Camano Island
